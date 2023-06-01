Heading into the offseason, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell both made it clear that the team would be making a big effort to address the backup quarterback position. Even before Holmes and Campbell made their comments, we wrote about how the Lions should sign QB Teddy Bridgewater to back up Goff. Since then, the Lions have re-signed Nate Sudfeld and drafted Hendon Hooker. Now, Bridgewater is being linked to the Lions by ESPN.

Key Points

Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have expressed their intention to address the backup quarterback position during the offseason, highlighting the importance of having a reliable option behind Jared Goff.

ESPN's Matt Bowman suggests that Bridgewater would be the ideal choice for the Lions.

Bringing in Bridgewater would not only provide the Lions with an experienced and capable backup quarterback but also allow third-round draft pick Hendon Hooker more time to recover from his ACL injury and adjust to the professional passing offense.

Detroit Lions linked to QB Teddy Bridgewater… again

In an article recently released by ESPN, Matt Bowman suggests that Bridgewater is the best fit for the Lions.

- Advertisement -

I see a void behind Jared Goff in Detroit, which should add a proven, veteran signal-caller. Bridgewater can be a high-level No. 2 and fit the Lions' play-action heavy pass game. He's a rhythm thrower with the movement skills to get on the edges in this offense's boot schemes, too.

Adding Bridgewater would also give third-round draft pick Hendon Hooker more time to recover from an ACL injury while acclimating to a pro passing offense. Bridgewater can still play; in 16 starts over the past two seasons, he has completed 66.1% of his passes while throwing 22 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

Bottom Line: The Lions would benefit from signing Bridgewater

Hendon Hooker may be “Him” in the future, but Campbell has already said that 2023 will essentially be a redshirt season for the rookie. Then you have Nate Sudfeld, who also could be a solid backup in the future, but do we really want to have to toss Sudfeld onto the field if Goff goes down? I don't. As I have written before, signing Bridgewater is a move the Lions should make, as he would provide a solid backup option if Goff gets injured.