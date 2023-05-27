Detroit Lions linked to WR DeAndre Hopkins

In a stunning move, the Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with seasoned wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, effectively terminating his three-year tenure in the desert. The departure of this accomplished playmaker has sent shockwaves across the NFL landscape, leaving many speculating about his next destination. One team that has emerged as a potential landing spot for Hopkins is none other than our very own Detroit Lions.

Key Points

Detroit Lions named as landing spot for WR DeAndre Hopkins

Not long after the news broke that Hopkins had been released by the Cardinals, the speculation began as the where he will play in 2023. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, the Detroit Lions could be a landing spot for Hopkins.

“A year ago, this would have been a laughable landing spot,” Shook said in his article. “But as free-agent signee David Montgomery said this week, Dan Campbell is a coach for whom players want to run through a wall. Hopkins would provide Detroit with an experienced target who could also help guide the team through what Lions fans hope will be a run to the postseason. And as long as Jared Goff can produce at a rate similar to his 2022 output, it would be an ideal pairing.”

Bottom Line: Will the Detroit Lions break the bank for Hopkins?

While Hopkins is undoubtedly a remarkable player, it is unlikely that the Lions will pursue him as his potential contract demands would have negative implications for the Lions' future. Unless GM Brad Holmes firmly believes that acquiring Hopkins would make the Lions genuine Super Bowl contenders (maybe he does), it is improbable that the team will make him an offer. Although the Arizona Cardinals' decision to part ways with Hopkins has created significant buzz, the Lions are unlikely to be his next destination.