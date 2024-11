The Detroit Lions have released their inactives list for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. The following players will not be available for the game:

Player Position Loren Strickland S Giovanni Manu OL Al-Quadin Muhammad DL Christian Mahogany OL Colby Sorsdal OL Sam LaPorta TE

The Lions, who are currently 8-1, are a 14-point favorite over the 2-8 Jaguars.

The Lions will look to extend their strong season despite these key absences.