Detroit Lions list seven as ‘Questionable’ on final Week 3 Injury Report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they host the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field.

The Lions released their final injury report of the week just moments ago and as you can see, Jamie Collins is OUT and seven others are questionable.

Nation, do you think the Lions can pull off the upset on Sunday afternoon?

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Jamie Collins Sr. LB not injury related NP NP NP Out Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP LP LP Questionable Trey Flowers OLB shoulder/knee NP NP NP Questionable Julian Okwara OLB neck not listed LP LP Questionable Romeo Okwara OLB shoulder LP LP LP Questionable Kalif Raymond WR thigh LP LP LP Questionable D’Andre Swift RB groin LP LP LP Questionable Kevin Strong DE concussion/thigh LP FP LP Questionable