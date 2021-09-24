Detroit Lions list seven as ‘Questionable’ on final Week 3 Injury Report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they host the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field.
The Lions released their final injury report of the week just moments ago and as you can see, Jamie Collins is OUT and seven others are questionable.
Nation, do you think the Lions can pull off the upset on Sunday afternoon?
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jamie Collins Sr.
|LB
|not injury related
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|shoulder/knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Questionable
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|neck
|not listed
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Romeo Okwara
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|thigh
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Kevin Strong
|DE
|concussion/thigh
|LP
|FP
|LP
|Questionable