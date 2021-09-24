Detroit Lions Futures Odds

Detroit Lions list seven as ‘Questionable’ on final Week 3 Injury Report

by

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they host the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field.

The Lions released their final injury report of the week just moments ago and as you can see, Jamie Collins is OUT and seven others are questionable.

Nation, do you think the Lions can pull off the upset on Sunday afternoon?

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Jamie Collins Sr. LB not injury related NP NP NP Out
Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
Trey Flowers OLB shoulder/knee NP NP NP Questionable
Julian Okwara OLB neck not listed LP LP Questionable
Romeo Okwara OLB shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
Kalif Raymond WR thigh LP LP LP Questionable
D’Andre Swift RB groin LP LP LP Questionable
Kevin Strong DE concussion/thigh LP FP LP Questionable

 

