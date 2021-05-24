Detroit Lions listed among favorites to trade for WR Julio Jones

Sharing is caring!

Let me begin by saying, THIS IS NOT HAPPENING!

That being said, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones made it clear on Monday, during a live call with “Undisputed” host Shannon Sharpe, that he is not going to play for the Falcons in 2021.

So, where will Jones play in 2021?

Well, according to FOX Bet, the Falcons are the favorite at -400, followed by the 49ers (+250), Raiders (+333), and our Detroit Lions (+450).

Julio Jones' next team will be the ________ https://t.co/5EvMoBmEbA pic.twitter.com/wmC1Q5EGKl — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) May 24, 2021

The Lions may not have the best WR unit in the NFL but trading for an old wide receiver when they are at the start of a rebuild makes zero sense.