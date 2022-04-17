Detroit Lions listed as team who could still trade for Baker Mayfield

Should the Detroit Lions trade for Baker Mayfield?
My answer to that question is, “HELL NO,” but for one reason or another, there are still some people out there who believe it could happen.
On Sunday, in an article published by For the Win of USA Today Sports, Charles Curtis includes the Lions as one of the four teams who could still trade the Cleveland Browns for Mayfield.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio had this to say:
The news that the Lions have taken a closer look at Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett opens the door to the possibility that the Lions are thinking about life without Jared Goff. If they are, they need to be thinking about life with Baker Mayfield.
First, there’s the fact that former Browns G.M. John Dorsey works for the Lions. Second, there’s the fact that Mayfield’s attitude meshes completely with the kneecap-biting vibe that coach Dan Campbell is trying to instill in the organization.
Third, there’s the fact that Jared Goff is, well, Jared Goff. Remember when Campbell recently said that the team can win without an elite quarterback? That sort of says it all.
The more I think about it, the more I kind of like it. Goff clearly isn’t the long-term answer for Detroit, and maybe a low-risk gamble on Mayfield pays off.
One person who agrees with this idea is our own Paul Rochon.
“The point is, if you’re getting lottery tickets, you want as many as you can for as cheap as possible. You want to use them in ways that have the highest percentage of panning out. There happens to be a lottery ticket out there right now in the league waiting for a new home and that lottery is Baker Mayfield.”
Click here to read everything Rochon had to say about the Lions potentially trading for Mayfield.
