Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions listed as ‘wild card’ to select QB in 2023 NFL Draft

By W.G. Brady
38
0

Inside the Article:

Will the Detroit Lions select a QB in the 2023 NFL Draft, and if they do, in which round will they decide to pull the trigger? Jared Goff is clearly the Lions' quarterback moving forward, but will GM Brad Holmes decide to start planning for life after Goff, or will he sign him to an extension? In a recent article published by CBS Sports, Cody Benjamin listed the Lions as a ‘Wild Card' to select a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

2023 Detroit Lions backup quarterback Jessie Bates Pro Football Focus 2023 NFL Draft

Key Points

  • Jared Goff is the Lions' QB moving forward
  • Lions could decide to take a QB in 2023 NFL Draft
  • Cody Benjamin lists Lions as ‘wild card' to take a QB in the upcoming draft

Detroit Lions listed as ‘wild card' to select QB in 2023 NFL Draft

Here is what Benjamin has to say about the Lions being a ‘wild card' to select a QB in the upcoming draft:

- Advertisement -

“Time and again, Lions brass has defended Jared Goff since his arrival in 2021's Matthew Stafford trade, and for the most part, Goff has actually proven them right, delivering an underrated second season in Detroit. With an improved, ascending roster, he might have a playoff run on deck. Still, he's relatively pricey as the 10th-highest-paid QB, and he's long shown his limitations as an off-script passer. With so much ammo at the top of the draft, the Lions may not want to waste the chance to secure a more athletic successor, even if Goff himself stays under center for at least another year.”

Bottom Line: Nobody knows what the Lions will do in the NFL Draft

Holmes and Lions head coach Dan Campbell have made it clear time and time again that Goff is their guy. That being said, they have yet to commit to him long-term, and selecting his successor in the upcoming draft is certainly something they have considered. Nobody knows what the Lions will ultimately decide to do in the NFL Draft, but don't be surprised at all if they take a QB.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Don’t look now, but the Tigers’ schedule for the next month won’t get any easier
Next article
Darius Slay says he was ‘this close’ to signing with another team
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NFL News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Darius Slay says he was ‘this close’ to signing with another team

During his recent podcast episode, Darius Slay revealed who he almost signed with.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.