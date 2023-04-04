Detroit Lions listed as ‘wild card’ to select QB in 2023 NFL Draft

Will the Detroit Lions select a QB in the 2023 NFL Draft, and if they do, in which round will they decide to pull the trigger? Jared Goff is clearly the Lions' quarterback moving forward, but will GM Brad Holmes decide to start planning for life after Goff, or will he sign him to an extension? In a recent article published by CBS Sports, Cody Benjamin listed the Lions as a ‘Wild Card' to select a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Here is what Benjamin has to say about the Lions being a ‘wild card' to select a QB in the upcoming draft:

“Time and again, Lions brass has defended Jared Goff since his arrival in 2021's Matthew Stafford trade, and for the most part, Goff has actually proven them right, delivering an underrated second season in Detroit. With an improved, ascending roster, he might have a playoff run on deck. Still, he's relatively pricey as the 10th-highest-paid QB, and he's long shown his limitations as an off-script passer. With so much ammo at the top of the draft, the Lions may not want to waste the chance to secure a more athletic successor, even if Goff himself stays under center for at least another year.”

Bottom Line: Nobody knows what the Lions will do in the NFL Draft

Holmes and Lions head coach Dan Campbell have made it clear time and time again that Goff is their guy. That being said, they have yet to commit to him long-term, and selecting his successor in the upcoming draft is certainly something they have considered. Nobody knows what the Lions will ultimately decide to do in the NFL Draft, but don't be surprised at all if they take a QB.