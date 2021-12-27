Detroit Lions lock in two more home games on 2022 schedule

The Detroit Lions 2022 opponents are not quite set in stone as of yet but following Sunday’s results, we now know (thanks to Chris Burke) they have locked in home games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.

As Burke notes, it also looks like the Carolina Panthers will be the Lions NFC crossover game.

