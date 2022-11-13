Detroit Lions locker room BLOWS UP in celebration following win over Bears [Video]

Following the game, the Lions locker room BLEW UP in celebration!

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions had a chance to win their first road game under Dan Campbell, and they did just that by defeating the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-30 at Soldier Field. But it was not easy for the Lions as they had to storm back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit. As you can imagine, the Lions players were absolutely LIT following their big win, and they had themselves some fun in the locker room.

How did the Detroit Lions celebrate in the locker room?

As you can see in the video below, the Lions’ locker room BLEW UP following their come-from-behind win over the Bears.

Check it out!

