Detroit Lions locker room celebration following win over Vikings [Video]

Following the game, the Lions celebrated in the locker room

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity when they took on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to within a game. 500 on the season, while a loss would really hurt any chances they had of making the playoffs. As we now know, the Lions defeated the Vikings to move to 6-7 on the season. Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell was more than fired up during the Detroit Lions locker room celebration.

What happened in the Detroit Lions locker room celebration following their win?

As you are about to see, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was pretty darn fired up following the Lions’ 34-23 win over the Vikings.

During the Locker room celebration, Campbell handed out two game balls.

Check it out!