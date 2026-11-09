The Detroit Lions celebrated their fourth consecutive victory Sunday afternoon after defeating the Miami Dolphins 19-9, but the scene inside the winning locker room was about much more than football. Following one of the most emotionally challenging weeks the organization has experienced, head coach Dan Campbell delivered a heartfelt message before announcing two special game-ball recipients.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

One game ball was going to injured linebacker Jack Campbell, who continues recovering from a frightening neck injury. The other went to defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, whose unit delivered an outstanding performance when the Lions needed it most.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard reacts to a play against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Honors Jack Campbell and Kelvin Sheppard

In the Lions’ official locker room celebration video, Dan Campbell praised his players for sticking together despite everything they had endured throughout the week. The head coach acknowledged that Detroit still had mistakes to correct, but he was overwhelmingly proud of how his team responded to adversity.

Campbell then announced that one of the game balls would be going to Jack Campbell, whose injury against Minnesota had weighed heavily on the entire organization. It was a powerful moment that reinforced just how important No. 46 remains to his teammates.

The second game ball went to Sheppard, whose defense held Miami without a touchdown and limited the Dolphins to just 182 total yards. According to the official game recap, Detroit also recorded three sacks and an interception while securing its fourth straight victory.

Kelvin Sheppard Thanks Lions Players for Having His Back

After receiving his game ball, Sheppard delivered an emotional message of his own. The defensive coordinator thanked his players for supporting him during the difficult beginning of the season, when Detroit’s defensive struggles had placed him under considerable scrutiny.

Sheppard also acknowledged the offensive players who encouraged him when things weren’t going well, explaining that Sunday’s performance was an opportunity for his defense to return that support.

As we previously reported, Sheppard had already revealed how Jack Campbell personally supported him during those early-season struggles. That loyalty has become an important part of the bond holding Detroit’s defense together.

The celebration also served as another reminder of the team’s commitment to honoring its injured captain. As we previously detailed, Sheppard and Detroit’s linebackers arrived at Sunday’s game wearing Jack Campbell’s No. 46 jersey.

What the Detroit Lions Locker Room Celebration Showed

The Lions are now 6-2, riding a four-game winning streak, and playing their best defensive football of the season. But Sunday’s locker room celebration showed that the relationships inside Detroit’s organization mean just as much as the victories on the field.

One game ball for Jack Campbell. One for Kelvin Sheppard. And one unforgettable reminder of what makes this Lions team special.