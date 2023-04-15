The Detroit Lions will soon be unveiling the alternate helmet they will wear for certain games of the 2023 season, and then, in 2024, they will be getting new jerseys. Well, before they finalize their new jerseys, they may want to give @EmilyMorganCreates on TikTok because she just created the perfect Lions logo.

Key Points

Lions to unveil alternate helmet this spring

The team will get new jerseys for the 2024 season

A fan has created the perfect Lions logo

Detroit Lions logo redesign concept is perfection

Take a look at the video below to see the Lions' logo redesign created by @EmilyMorganCreats on TikTok.

Yes or no? #Lions #OnePride

🎥: @EmilyMorganCreates on TikTok pic.twitter.com/YAZZUJ8HWv — ☾ D e t r o i t N i g h t m a r e ☾ (@DetNightmare) April 14, 2023