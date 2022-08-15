Are the Detroit Lions looking to upgrade their quarterback room?

One thing became fairly certain in Detroit’s first preseason game; we don’t need to see starting quarterback Jared Goff again in the preseason. With Goff manning the first-team offense it was all systems go. Unfortunately, the second and third groups, especially the quarterback, had their fair share of struggles. The Detroit Lions need to consider upgrading their quarterback room by improving their backup quarterback before the beginning of the regular season.

A rumor is circulating suggesting that the Detroit Lions may be eyeing Pittsburgh’s veteran backup signal-caller, Mason Rudolph, via trade.

A former NFL GM told me he thinks Mason Rudolph could be traded to the Lions by the end of the week. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) August 15, 2022

Would Mason Rudolph be an upgrade for the Detroit Lions at quarterback?

Some of you are surely snickering that I referred to Rudolph as an upgrade, but that’s just how poor Detroit’s quarterback room currently is. The quarterback situation is bleak in Detroit, and there is no one after Goff. Both Tim Boyle and David Blough are massive drop-offs from Goff.

Please enable JavaScript Detroit Lions Hard Knocks Premiere

I prefer the organization to sign/add a veteran backup with experience so that the Detroit Lions season isn’t over if something serious happens to Goff. Detroit needs another game-manager that can remain successful playing behind this elite offensive line. Someone who can get the football to Amon-Ra St. Brown and the upgraded skill players such as DJ Chark and Jameson Williams. An experienced signal-caller that can get the offense into the right play at the line of scrimmage. Unfortunately, I am not confident that Blough or Boyle can do this regularly.

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be in good shape at the quarterback position after drafting Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Steelers also signed free agent Mitchell Trubisky as a bridge-gap quarterback following the Ben Roethlisberger era.

Following the Steelers’ first preseason game, which saw all three of their current quarterbacks perform well, the rumor that they may shop Rudolph started. Most NFL teams only carry two quarterback’s on their active roster, leaving Rudolph expendable.

Rudolph, 27, had been a third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018 and has produced an 80.9 quarterback rating over his career when called upon. He’s thrown for 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, making ten career starts. He’s completed 61.5% of his passes. Over those ten games, he’s guided the Steelers to a 5-4-1 record. That tie came in a contest last season against the Detroit Lions. In that match, Rudolph threw for 242 yards on 30 completions. He threw for one touchdown and was intercepted once.

In comparison, Boyle is 0-3 in three career starts. He’s thrown for 541 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions. Boyle has completed 5.3% of his passes. Blough is 0-5 in five career starts. He’s tossed for 1,033 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions, completing just 54.3% of his passes.

I don’t see Detroit being forced to part with much to land Rudolph in a trade. I anticipate that a future sixth or seventh-round pick will get the job done.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

