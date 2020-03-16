Detroit Lions lose out on bringing home free agent LB Kyle Van Noy

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have missed out on bringing free agent LB Kyle Van Noy back to the Motor City as he is signing with the Miami Dolphins.

#Dolphins have agreed to terms with LB Kyle Van Noy, source says. Reunited with Brian Flores. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2020

The Lions had been reported as having an interest in Van Noy but the Dolphins made him an offer he could not refuse.

Ian Rapoport is reporting KVN is getting a 4-year deal worth $51 million

The #Dolphins are signing former #Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy to a 4-year deal worth $51M, source said. Big-time spending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

