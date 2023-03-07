Detroit Lions lose defensive assistant to New York Giants

According to reports, former Detroit Lions assistant coach, Stephen Thomas, has joined the New York Giants as their new assistant special teams coach, leaving behind his role as the Lions’ defensive quality control coach. Thomas spent four seasons with the Lions before moving to Brian Daboll’s staff with the Giants, joining Anthony Blevins as one of the team's assistant special teams coaches. The Lions promoting Wayne Blair to the position of defensive quality control coach.

Key Points:

Stephen Thomas has left his role as the Lions’ defensive quality control coach to become the assistant special teams coach for the New York Giants.

Thomas spent four seasons with the Lions before joining the Giants coaching staff.

Thomas will join Anthony Blevins as one of the assistant special teams coaches for the Giants.

The Lions have promoted Wayne Blair to the position of defensive quality control coach.

The Big Picture: Former Detroit Lions Coach Joins Giants Coaching Staff

The loss of Stephen Thomas from the Lions’ coaching staff is a reminder of the high turnover rates among NFL assistant coaches, particularly during the off-season. It is not uncommon for coaches to move on to new opportunities, seeking promotions or a fresh start elsewhere. Multiple assistant coaches have now left the Lions during this offseason.

Why it matters:

- Advertisement -

The departure of Stephen Thomas will undoubtedly have an impact on the Lions’ coaching staff, particularly on their defensive quality control. However, with the promotion of Wayne Blair to the position, the Lions can continue to build on their defensive success. As for Thomas, he now has the opportunity to work with the Giants and make an impact on their special teams unit.