Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions lose out on free agent CB Tre Roberson as he signs with division foe

By Don Drysdale

Detroit Lions News

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, free-agent CB Tre Roberson has made his decision.

Roberson, who had seven interceptions in 2019 with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders, has reportedly chosen to sign with the Chicago Bears over nine other offers.

Though we do not know exactly who the other nine teams were to make an offer, there were reports that the Detroit Lions were one of the teams who were interested in Roberson’s services.

Roberson is expected to get the largest CFL-to-NFL contract since the Miami Dolphins signed Cameron Wake.

Detroit Lions News

