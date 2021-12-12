Detroit Lions lose Jerry Jacobs to tough-to-watch injury [Video]

When it rains, it pours.

The extremely shorthanded Detroit Lions just lost another player this afternoon to injury, as cornerback Jerry Jacobs suffered what looks like a knee injury following a tackle early in today’s game against the Denver Broncos.

He would soon be carted to the locker room, and was immediately ruled out for the remainder of this afternoon – not a good sign.

