Detroit Lions lose Jerry Jacobs to tough-to-watch injury [Video]

When it rains, it pours.
The extremely shorthanded Detroit Lions just lost another player this afternoon to injury, as cornerback Jerry Jacobs suffered what looks like a knee injury following a tackle early in today’s game against the Denver Broncos.
Jerry Jacobs is down and clutching his knee. Teammate Josh Woods immediately called for the trainer.
— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 12, 2021
Not for faint of heart.#JerryJacobs CB2 @Lions
Left knee multiligament injury.
Likely ACL/MCL. Surprised he could "walk". 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DHi4A50DV9
— David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 12, 2021
He would soon be carted to the locker room, and was immediately ruled out for the remainder of this afternoon – not a good sign.
#Lions Injury Update:
CB Jerry Jacobs, Knee, Out
— Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 12, 2021