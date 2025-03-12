Detroit Lions Lose Kevin Zeitler to Free Agency

The Tennessee Titans are set to bolster their offensive line with the addition of veteran guard Kevin Zeitler. According to sources, Zeitler is expected to sign a one-year, $9 million deal, making him one of the most significant free-agent signings remaining on the market.

Zeitler, known for his durability and high-level play, was a top priority for Tennessee in free agency. With the Titans looking to solidify their offensive line, the addition of an experienced and reliable interior presence like Zeitler is a major boost. His decision to join the Titans is influenced not only by the opportunity to contribute immediately but also by personal factors. With family in Nashville and the chance to work with highly respected offensive line coach Bill Callahan, the move makes perfect sense.

With Zeitler leaving town, Christian Mahogany will now have the chance to step into a key role on the Detroit Lions offensive line. The promising young lineman will look to fill the void left by Zeitler and make an impact as the team continues to reshape its front five. Mahogany’s development will be crucial as the Lions look to continue to dominate on the offensive line.