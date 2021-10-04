Detroit Lions lose key player for remainder of season

Welp, the worse case scenario has come true for the Detroit Lions.

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the unfortunate news that Detroit Lions stand-out pass rusher Romeo Okwara is out for the rest of the 2022 season after suffering a torn Achilles during Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

This is the second starter that the Lions have lost for the season due to an Achilles injury as CB Jeff Okudah is also out.

#Lions standout pass-rusher Romeo Okwara did, in fact, suffer a torn Achilles, source said. He is out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2021