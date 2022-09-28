Griffin & Bass

Detroit Lions Lose To Minnesota: Here’s Everyone To Blame

By Amy Price
Detroit Lions Choke Against The Vikings

Griffin and Bass play the blame game for the Detroit Lions choke job against the Minnesota Vikings. Aidan Hutchinson, Jared Goff, and Dan Campbell to name a few. The players deserve blame for the Detroit Lions latest choke job too.

About The Show:

Griffin & Bass – Hosted by Ryan Griffin and Matt Bassin – We discuss the latest hot topics of the week and have some fun while doing it. New episodes are LIVE Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.

