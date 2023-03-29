The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell to a one-year deal, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This news is significant for the Detroit Lions, who confirmed their interest in signing Campbell on Tuesday. While the Lions have made several moves in free agency, defensive tackle remains a position in need of improvement. The team will have to look elsewhere to fill this gap and provide veteran leadership on the defensive side of the ball.

Key Points

Calais Campbell is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Lions confirmed their interest in signing Campbell earlier this week.

Defensive tackle remains a position in need of improvement for the Lions.

The team will need to look elsewhere to fill this gap and provide veteran leadership on defense.

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions lose out on Calais Campbell

The Lions have been active in free agency, making several moves to improve their team. However, defensive tackle remains a position in need of improvement. With no true additions to the room this offseason, the Lions will need to sign or draft a big man inside if they want to optimize Isaiah Buggs‘ playing time. Campbell would have been an interesting fit, providing veteran leadership on the defensive side of the ball. However, with Campbell's age and short-term deal, the Lions will have to look elsewhere for a long-term solution.