Detroit Lions, Devin Funchess

Detroit Lions lose TE Devin Funchess to injury

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have lost tight end Devin Funchess to an injury during Wednesday’s joint training camp practice in Indianapolis against the Colts.

From Jeremy Reisman:

“Trainers tending to Devin Funchess. Appears to be in a lot of pain. Right arm/shoulder area. He’s leaving practice.”

Funchess, of course, had a very good game this past Friday against the Atlanta Falcons as he caught a touchdown pass and played well all around.

Stay tuned for further updates.

