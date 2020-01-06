42.8 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions "love" offense under Darrell Bevell, will "build" next year

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Lions were humming along on the offensive side of the ball for the first portion of the 2019 season thanks to quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was playing MVP level football.

In fact, Stafford led the NFL in passing yards per game with 312.4, was ranked second in touchdown passes with 19, fourth in yards per attempt with 8.6, and fifth overall in passer rating at 106.0.

But then it all fell apart.

Stafford went down with lingering back issues in Week 9, and didn’t suit up again for the rest of the season.

However, Stafford and his teammates are looking forward to their second year of work under offensive coordinator Darrel Bevell.

Embed from Getty Images

“(Excitement) I think for everybody kind of in that room,” Stafford said going into the second year of Bevell’s offensive scheme. “Not just me at quarterback, but just having familiarity going into an offseason and being able to build on what we did this year.”

Embed from Getty Images

“Obviously, we have to spend a bunch of time and a bunch of hours and hard work to make sure that we play at a high level again and that starts in the offseason,” he continued. “Guys will show back up here ready to go, and I know I will too.”

Bevell himself is going to continue to work to maximize the offensive scheme with the weapons that he has available to him in the Motor City, with the experience of Stafford being a key element.

“You’re evolving all the time, and you’re evolving really with the players and what their level is and what they can handle,” Bevell said. “Obviously, with a guy like Matthew (Stafford), he really opens up a lot of things for you just because of the experience that he has, the things that he’s seen from the defensive side of the ball.

“He can make great adjustments and checks for you, so it all just depends on who you have out there. But yes, there are definitely different levels and things that you’re allowed to do with different players.”

Receiver Kenny Golladay is also looking forward to his second year of work under Bevell, revealing that he “loves” the team’s offense.

“I love the offense,” said Golladay. “Just build on this year. Hopefully, we get everyone back and we stay healthy and I feel like we’ll be pretty good.”

Golladay led the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns, and also hauled in 65 receptions for 1,180 yards.

– – Quotes courtesy of Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com Link – –

