Monday, November 25, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker Discusses His Availability for Thanksgiving Day

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
During the Detroit Lions' 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, left tackle Taylor Decker was forced to leave the game in the second half with what was described as a knee and ankle injury. Dan Skipper filled in for Decker for a brief stretch, but the Lions’ starting left tackle was able to return to the game before being pulled late as a precaution.

Taylor Decker

Despite the scare, Decker seemed to downplay the severity of the injury in his postgame comments and expressed confidence in his ability to suit up for the Lions' Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears.

“I’ll be alright. I’ll be good to go,” Decker said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “Yeah, I should be good. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that, but I’m good.”

With the quick turnaround for the Thanksgiving game, Decker’s availability is a key question. However, based on his optimistic outlook, it seems likely that he will be ready to go for the Lions' annual holiday matchup. Decker has been a crucial part of Detroit’s offensive line, and his presence will be vital as the Lions look to extend their winning streak against a struggling Bears team.

Lions fans can rest easy knowing their veteran left tackle is confident in his ability to play through the minor injury as Detroit heads into Week 12 with a 10-1 record and hopes of continuing their strong push for a Super Bowl.

W.G. Brady
