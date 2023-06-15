Taylor Decker, the longest-tenured player on the Detroit Lions roster and a respected leader, acknowledges the challenging journey the team has experienced. He reflects on the times when the Lions were the subject of ridicule, but now things have changed. Decker recognizes the shift in perception, and it's evident in the excitement and positive conversations he encounters, whether it's at the airport or interacting with long-time Lions fans. The team's improvement, particularly during the second half of last season, has brought newfound joy to fans who have endured decades of disappointment.

Key Points

Taylor Decker has been with the Detroit Lions through difficult times.

The team's recent improvement has changed the perception of the Lions.

Decker encounters excitement and positive conversations from fans.

He recognizes the significance of bringing joy to long-suffering Lions fans.

As an eighth-year player, Decker has grown personally and professionally in Detroit.

He shares a special connection with the city and its passionate fanbase.

Decker is determined to bring success to Detroit.

Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker: ‘I know this city is ready for a winner'

As an eight-year professional, Decker has grown not just as a player but also as a person in Detroit. He shares a special connection with the fans and understands their desire for a winning team. Decker's words reflect his own determination to bring success to the city, aligning his aspirations with the hopes of the fanbase.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve said this in the past — and not to be grim — but I’ve been here a lot when we’ve been (expletive) on,” he said Thursday as the Lions’ veteran players wrapped up their offseason workouts in Allen Park and headed off on summer vacation. “We were the butt of the joke.”

“I've had so many people (tell me), ‘My dad's been a fan for 60 years, and for once, he was happy at the end of the year,'” Decker said, referencing last season’s second-half surge and the Week 18 win at Green Bay.

“I feel like in a lot of ways, I’ve become a man in this city,” said Decker, who was headed back to Arizona this weekend to spend time with his wife, Kyndra, and their 8-month-old daughter Daisy. “Obviously, the fans, this is special to them. And this place is special to me. So maybe we have that common ground.”

“I know this city is just ready for a winner,” Decker said. “And I am, too.”

The Bottom Line – A Common Goal: Victory

Taylor Decker's statement encapsulates the collective yearning for victory in Detroit. As the city continues to support the Lions through various ups and downs, Decker recognizes the shared longing for success. He acknowledges that the fans have been waiting for a winner and expresses his own determination to deliver it. Decker's words not only reflect his personal commitment but also resonate with the aspirations of the fanbase. His message serves as a rallying cry, uniting players and fans in their pursuit of a triumphant future for the Detroit Lions.