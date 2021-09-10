Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker likely to need surgery, miss multiple weeks

According to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, it sounds like starting LT Taylor Decker is likely to need surgery on his injured hand and that it could cause him to miss several weeks of action.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Campbell said that Decker injured his hand in practice on Wednesday when he threw his hand into the chest of a pass rusher during a drill.

From Detroit News:

Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed Friday the team expects to be without left tackle Taylor Decker for Sunday’s season opener. Additionally, the absence may extend multiple weeks depending on the prognosis for the hand/finger injury he suffered during Wednesday’s practice.

“Yeah, and we’ll know for sure this afternoon, but I think that it’s probably leaning that way,” Campbell said.

This is obviously awful news for the Lions as the hope was that their offensive line would be a force in 2021.