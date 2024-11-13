Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker Reveals Injury Details

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker spoke to the media on Wednesday, providing clarity on the shoulder injury that forced him to miss the Lions’ Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans. Decker revealed that the injury occurred during practice, when he suffered a rotator cuff strain that aggravated a previous shoulder issue, including past surgery for a labrum tear.

Injury Timeline and Details

“It happened in practice, yeah. Rotator cuff strain, and then I’ve had shoulder surgery on this shoulder before with the labrum,” Decker said as quoted by MLive. “Just irritated the labrum a little bit, and the week prior, I had a pec strain on the same side. I know the play that happened that caused it, but I don’t know if it was maybe a compensation thing or whatnot. Hopefully, it’s not long-term.”

Decker also reflected on his role in the Lions' offensive struggles in the first half of the game against the Texans, taking personal responsibility for some of the challenges the offense faced.

Decker's Optimism for Week 11

Despite the injury, Decker remains optimistic about his availability for the Lions’ Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “I expect to play this coming Sunday against the Jaguars,” Decker confirmed, suggesting that he is doing everything he can to recover and return to action as soon as possible.

Decker’s leadership and presence on the offensive line have been integral to the Lions' success this season. His optimism and determination to play indicate that he is ready to contribute and help the team as they look to extend their strong season.