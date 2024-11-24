Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker Suffers Injury vs. Colts

Just moments after wide receiver Kalif Raymond left the field with a leg injury, Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker was also injured during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Decker, who has been a key piece of the Lions’ offensive line, was evaluated on the sideline and is currently listed as questionable to return with knee and ankle injuries.

Taylor Decker is questionable with knee and ankle injuries, the Lions say pic.twitter.com/ev45BDtXty — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 24, 2024

The Lions will likely provide further updates on Decker’s condition as the game continues. His potential absence would be a significant blow to the offensive line and the team’s ability to protect quarterback Jared Goff.