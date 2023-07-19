On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions Madden 24 Ratings continued to roll out with running backs and offensive linemen being rated. When you look at the ratings below, you may be blown away by the disrespect being shown to Linos RT Penei Sewell.

Detroit Lions Madden 24 Ratings: Running Backs and Offensive Linemen

EA Sports is gradually unveiling their Madden 24 player ratings position-by-position, and though Sewell is the highest-rated Lions player amongst the running backs and offensive linemen, he not rated as high as he should be. In fact, Sewell is the No. 14 ranked offensive tackle in the NFL, according to the ratings. Overall, Sewell comes in as the No. 25 offensive lineman, which is absurd.

The Ratings

Bottom Line: Ratings Are Just Ratings

Every year, the Madden ratings are released, and every year, there are some players who are ranked much lower than they should be. In fact, pretty much every player in the league is rated lower than they think they should be. Sewell is No. 25 in the NFL this year, but don't be surprised to see him in the Top 10 when Madden 25 comes out!

