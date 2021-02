Sharing is caring!

We know that the Detroit Lions are trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, a first-round pick in 2022 and 2023, and a third-round pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

But according to Adam Schefter, before settling on that deal, the Lions tried to get the Rams to part ways with NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald.

Swing do the fences!