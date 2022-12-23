Merch
    Detroit Lions make 2 roster moves prior to matchup vs. Panthers

    On Saturday afternoon, Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to move to eight and seven on the season when they travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers. With a win, along with some help from a couple of other teams, the Lions could hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC by the time you go to bed on Christmas Eve. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce a pair of roster moves prior to their match-up against the Panthers.

    What roster moves did the Detroit Lions make?

    According to the Lions, they have made the following two roster moves”

    -Elevated S Brady Breeze and TE Garrett Griffin from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list

    The Lions will take on the Panthers on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET.

    Nation, do you think the Lions will handle their business against the Panthers to move to 8-7 on the season?

