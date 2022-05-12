Detroit Lions make 2022 Week 1 matchup official

UPDATE:

Here we go!

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that they will be kicking off their 2022 regular season at Ford Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The full schedule will be released at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight. (Click here to see the leaked schedule)

Starting the season at 🏠 Week 1: 🦅 pic.twitter.com/LwUwBbbBNw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 12, 2022

FROM EARLIER:

On Thursday night, the full 2022 NFL schedule will be released but throughout the day, there will be plenty of matchups leaked.

According to a report from Jeff McLane, the Detroit Lions will open up their 2022 season at Ford Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The last time these two teams met was on October 31 of last season with the Eagles walking out of Ford Field with a 44-6 win.

Let’s Go!