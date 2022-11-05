Detroit Lions make 3 roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions will look to pick up just their second win of the 2022 season when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Heading into the game, the Lions have lost five games in a row, while the Packers have lost four in a row. The Lions have had plenty of injury issues so far this season, especially when it comes to the wide receiver position, and on Saturday, they announced three roster moves. One of those moves includes adding a receiver to the active roster.

What roster moves did the Detroit Lions make?

On Saturday, the Lions announced three roster moves, including signing WR Stanley Berryhill from the practice squad to the active roster.

Here are the three moves the Lions announced earlier today:

Signed WR Stanley Berryhill from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster.

Elevated WR Brandon Zylstra from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list.

Elevated TE Shane Zylstra from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list.

Why Shane Zylstra was elevated

After trading T.J. Hockenson earlier in the week, it was expected that Shane Zylstra would be activated to the Active/Inactive list.

Berryhill was also elevated to the Detroit Lions’ active/inactive list last week against the Dolphins, and though he did not play a single snap on offense, he did get some special teams action.