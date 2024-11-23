Detroit Lions Make 3 Roster Moves On Eve Of Matchup Vs. Colts

Ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, the Detroit Lions have made three key roster moves.

The team placed cornerback Ennis Rakestraw on Reserve/Injured after he suffered a hamstring injury. Rakestraw will now miss at least the next four games but will be eligible to return in Week 16, just in time for the Lions' final playoff push.

In a positive move, the Lions activated cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from Reserve/Injured. Moseley, who has spent the majority of this season on the sidelines after being placed on injured reserve, will now have the opportunity to prove he is still the player the Lions hoped they were getting. This marks an important chance for Moseley to contribute in the Lions' defensive backfield as the season moves forward.

Additionally, linebacker David Long has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. Long, who was signed to the Lions' practice squad earlier this week after being released by the Miami Dolphins, will now provide depth at the linebacker position.

With these moves, the Lions are making important adjustments as they prepare for a critical game against the Colts this Sunday.