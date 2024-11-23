fb
Sunday, November 24, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Make 3 Roster Moves On Eve Of Matchup Vs. Colts
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Make 3 Roster Moves On Eve Of Matchup Vs. Colts

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
17

Ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, the Detroit Lions have made three key roster moves.

The team placed cornerback Ennis Rakestraw on Reserve/Injured after he suffered a hamstring injury. Rakestraw will now miss at least the next four games but will be eligible to return in Week 16, just in time for the Lions' final playoff push.

2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Kaden Davis Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp Detroit Lions Breakout Player Detroit Lions Depth Chart

In a positive move, the Lions activated cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from Reserve/Injured. Moseley, who has spent the majority of this season on the sidelines after being placed on injured reserve, will now have the opportunity to prove he is still the player the Lions hoped they were getting. This marks an important chance for Moseley to contribute in the Lions' defensive backfield as the season moves forward.

Additionally, linebacker David Long has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. Long, who was signed to the Lions' practice squad earlier this week after being released by the Miami Dolphins, will now provide depth at the linebacker position.

With these moves, the Lions are making important adjustments as they prepare for a critical game against the Colts this Sunday.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Make Decision On Terrion Arnold For Matchup vs. Colts
Next article
NFL Fines Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams for Obscene Gesture
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Travis on Ben Johnson Suggests TD Celebration For Detroit Lions
Steve on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Robey on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Bryan on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Dale on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Mark on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Gordon on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Jeffrey Newton on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions