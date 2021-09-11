Detroit Lions make 4 roster moves in on eve of Week 1 matchup vs. 49ers

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

In advance of the game, the Lions announced the following 4 roster moves.

Sign G Tommy Kraemer to the active roster from the practice squad

Elevate T Will Holden to active roster from practice squad

Place Taylor Decker on Reserve/Injured

Sign WR Javon McKinley to the practice squad

#Lions announce following transactions: Sign G Tommy Kraemer to the active roster from the practice squad Elevate T Will Holden to active roster from practice squad Place Taylor Decker on Reserve/Injured Sign WR Javon McKinley to the practice squad — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 11, 2021