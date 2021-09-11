Detroit Lions make 4 roster moves in on eve of Week 1 matchup vs. 49ers

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.
In advance of the game, the Lions announced the following 4 roster moves.
Sign G Tommy Kraemer to the active roster from the practice squad
Elevate T Will Holden to active roster from practice squad
Place Taylor Decker on Reserve/Injured
Sign WR Javon McKinley to the practice squad
#Lions announce following transactions:
Sign G Tommy Kraemer to the active roster from the practice squad
Elevate T Will Holden to active roster from practice squad
Place Taylor Decker on Reserve/Injured
Sign WR Javon McKinley to the practice squad
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 11, 2021