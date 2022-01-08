Detroit Lions make additions to final Injury Report of season

UPDATE:
T Will Holden (illness) and T Penei Sewell (thumb/illness) have been added to the Game Status Report and are listed as Questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Green Bay.
ORIGINAL REPORT:
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take the field for the final time this season when they host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report of the season.
Check it out.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|neck
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Jared Goff
|QB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|elbow/knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|thigh
|not listed
|not listed
|LP
|questionable
|Brock Wright
|TE
|groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
