Detroit Lions make additions to final Injury Report of season

UPDATE:

T Will Holden (illness) and T Penei Sewell (thumb/illness) have been added to the Game Status Report and are listed as Questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Green Bay.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take the field for the final time this season when they host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jason Cabinda FB knee NP NP NP out
Michael Brockers DE neck LP LP LP questionable
Jared Goff QB knee LP LP LP questionable
Jonah Jackson G elbow/knee LP LP LP questionable
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP LP LP questionable
Josh Reynolds WR thigh not listed not listed LP questionable
Brock Wright TE groin LP LP LP questionable

