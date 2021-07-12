Detroit Lions make announcement regarding Ford Field for 2021

Sharing is caring!

For those of you who have been waiting patiently to see a full house at Ford Field, your wait is nearly over.

On Monday, the Detroit Lions officially announced that they plan to have Ford Field at full-capacity for all regular season games during the 2021 season.

In addition, face coverings will not be mandated and proof of vaccination will not be required to enter the stadium.

“We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall,” said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood. “We’ve worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what’s best for our team, staff and fans. We’re thrilled to be at this point and to welcome One Pride back into the stadium. I can’t say it enough, it hasn’t been the same without them.”

“In following the State of Michigan’s reopening guidelines, the Lions will not require proof of vaccination status and face coverings will not be required for fans. Unvaccinated guests are still encouraged to wear a face covering.”

Tickets will go on sale on July 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

