Detroit Lions make changes/additions to 2021 player personnel staff

The Detroit Lions may be in a bit of a break in terms of on-the-field football activities but that does not mean they are not hard at work to finalize things for the upcoming 2021 season.

On Tuesday, the Lions announced their 2021 player personnel staff.

Here is the full breakdown via the Detroit Lions website.

2021 DETROIT LIONS PLAYER PERSONNEL STAFF

Brad Holmes – Executive Vice President and General Manager

Ray Agnew – Assistant General Manager

Lance Newmark – Director of Player Personnel

John Dorsey – Senior Personnel Executive

Dave Sears – Director of College Scouting

Rob Lohman – Director of Pro Scouting

Mike Martin – Director of Scouting Advancement

Don Corzine – Senior Advisor, Player Personnel Operations/Strategic Initiatives

Brian Hudspeth – National Scout

Mark Olson – National Scout

Dave Uyrus – Regional Scout

Cary Conklin – Area Scout

Patrick Mularkey – Area Scout

Steve Neal – Area Scout

Scott Sika – Area Scout

Eloy Ledesma – Area Scout

Jordan Martin – Area Scout Joe Kelleher – Pro Scout Justin Licker – Pro Scout Dakota Duncan – BLESTO Scout Bird Sherrill – Scout Elizabeth Laux – Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration Ademi Smith – Personnel Assistant Alexis Duhaney – Scouting Assistant Joe Harvey – Scouting Assistant Blake Ask – Scouting Assistant In addition, the Lions announced the following Football Operations staff updates: FOOTBALL OPERATIONS Jon Dykema ­– Director of Football Compliance/Lead Football Counsel Jesse Giambra – Coordinator of Team Operations PLAYER WELLNESS Jessica Gray – Co-Director of Player Engagement Sean Pugh – Co-Director of Player Engagement Dr. Michelle Garvin – Mental Skills Specialist/Clinician