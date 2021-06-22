Detroit Lions make changes/additions to 2021 player personnel staff

The Detroit Lions may be in a bit of a break in terms of on-the-field football activities but that does not mean they are not hard at work to finalize things for the upcoming 2021 season.
On Tuesday, the Lions announced their 2021 player personnel staff.
Here is the full breakdown via the Detroit Lions website.
2021 DETROIT LIONS PLAYER PERSONNEL STAFF
Brad Holmes – Executive Vice President and General Manager
Ray Agnew – Assistant General Manager
Lance Newmark – Director of Player Personnel
John Dorsey – Senior Personnel Executive
Dave Sears – Director of College Scouting
Rob Lohman – Director of Pro Scouting
Mike Martin – Director of Scouting Advancement
Don Corzine – Senior Advisor, Player Personnel Operations/Strategic Initiatives
Brian Hudspeth – National Scout
Mark Olson – National Scout
Dave Uyrus – Regional Scout
Cary Conklin – Area Scout
Patrick Mularkey – Area Scout
Steve Neal – Area Scout
Scott Sika – Area Scout
Eloy Ledesma – Area Scout
Jordan Martin – Area Scout
Joe Kelleher – Pro Scout
Justin Licker – Pro Scout
Dakota Duncan – BLESTO Scout
Bird Sherrill – Scout
Elizabeth Laux – Assistant, Player Personnel and Football Administration
Ademi Smith – Personnel Assistant
Alexis Duhaney – Scouting Assistant
Joe Harvey – Scouting Assistant
Blake Ask – Scouting Assistant
In addition, the Lions announced the following Football Operations staff updates:
FOOTBALL OPERATIONS
Jon Dykema – Director of Football Compliance/Lead Football Counsel
Jesse Giambra – Coordinator of Team Operations
PLAYER WELLNESS
Jessica Gray – Co-Director of Player Engagement
Sean Pugh – Co-Director of Player Engagement
Dr. Michelle Garvin – Mental Skills Specialist/Clinician
