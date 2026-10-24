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Detroit Lions Make Changes to Ford Field for Matchup vs. Packers

Detroit Lions blackout game
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The Detroit Lions are taking their blackout theme to another level for Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers, and the transformation is already underway at Ford Field.

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With Detroit preparing to wear its alternate black uniforms and Honolulu blue helmets, the team is making changes to the field itself to create an atmosphere unlike its traditional home games.

On Saturday, Ford Field’s official social media account shared a video showing workers applying black paint to the end zone, adding darker elements to Detroit’s familiar Honolulu blue and silver design.

The stadium is also adding black banners along the sidelines, giving the playing surface an even more dramatic appearance for Sunday’s rivalry matchup.

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Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cheerleaders lead the team onto the field for their game against the New York Jets at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Give Ford Field the Blackout Treatment

The stadium teased its preparations with a simple message on X:

“Even our field is ready for dark mode.”

The accompanying video showed a worker applying black paint to the end-zone lettering, offering fans an early look at the changes taking place before Sunday’s game.

The black sideline banners will complement the darker end-zone design, creating a coordinated look throughout the stadium.

As we previously reported when Detroit first teased its alternate uniforms, the organization began hinting at a blackout game by changing its social media profile images and posting a message that read, “dark mode activated.”

Now, those hints have turned into a full stadium transformation.

Lions Bringing Back Black Uniforms and Blue Helmets

Detroit will wear its popular Motor City Muscle uniform combination, featuring black jerseys, black pants, and alternate Honolulu blue helmets.

The uniforms feature Honolulu blue lettering and numbering with silver accents, while the helmets include a black Lions logo outlined in silver.

Detroit introduced the black set in the uniform overhaul it unveiled in April 2024, which paired the black jersey’s blue classic numbers and silver outline with a matte blue alternate helmet.

The combination has become a fan favorite since then, particularly for high-profile home games.

The Lions previously wore the black uniforms during their memorable 2025 overtime victory against the New York Giants, and they are bringing the look back for another major matchup.

As we previously highlighted when discussing Detroit’s alternate uniform options, the organization has continued experimenting with designs that reflect the city’s personality and football tradition.

Sunday’s blackout game will give fans another chance to see one of Detroit’s most distinctive looks.

Ford Field Preparing for Massive Lions-Packers Showdown

The timing couldn’t be better for a special atmosphere at Ford Field.

Detroit enters Sunday’s matchup with a 3-2 record, while Green Bay sits at 4-2. With both teams looking to gain ground in the NFC North, the game carries considerable importance.

The Lions are coming off their bye week following a dominant 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, while the Packers arrive after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 23-13.

According to the official Week 7 game information, kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, October 25, at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

The atmosphere inside Ford Field should already be electric for a divisional matchup, but the added black end-zone paint, sideline banners, and alternate uniforms will make this one of Detroit’s most visually distinctive home games of the season.

The Lions are going into dark mode against the Packers, and they’re making sure Ford Field looks the part.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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