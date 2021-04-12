Detroit Lions make controversial pick in 2021 ‘speed’ mock draft

Sharing is caring!

Quite a few players have been mentioned as ideal picks when the Detroit Lions are on the clock with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Some agree that taking the best available wide receiver would be the best move considering Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. are out of the picture, while others think taking the best available player regardless of position would be the way to go.

But as I have gone through a plethora of NFL mock drafts, I have seen very few (if any) that have the Lions doing what Peter Schrager had them doing during a ‘Speed Mock Draft’ that he and Kyle Brandt conducted on Monday morning.

Here is what the first six picks looked like.

Jacksonville Jaguars – QB Trevor Lawrence New York Jets – QB Justin Fields San Francisco 49ers: – QB Zach Wilson Atlanta Falcons – TE Kyle Pitts Cincinnati Bengals – OT Penei Sewell Miami Dolphins – WR Ja’Marr Chase

As we look at the first six picks, there are a couple of glaring issues. First, Brandt, who had the even-numbered selections (Schrager had the odd), has the New York Jets selecting Justin Fields over Zach Wilson. And second, three quarterbacks are off the board, along with Kyle Pitts, Penei Sewell, and Ja’Marr Chase when the Lions are on the clock.

If the board plays out this way, it would be ideal for the Lions because Trey Lance would still be available. The Lions would either be able to select Lance themselves or trade down to the highest bidder.

But, rather than doing that, Schrager has the Lions making a controversial pick by selecting OT Rashawn Slater out of Northwestern.

Picks 1-16. 15 seconds per pick. Rapid fire. It's the Draft's Gambit. @PSchrags and @KyleBrandt go pick for pick, 1-16. pic.twitter.com/Xv1fmryS9D — GMFB (@gmfb) April 12, 2021

Nation, what would your reaction be if the Lions made this decision?