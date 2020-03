The Detroit Lions have continued their busy offseason by making a depth signing, electing to to bring back Oday Aboushi on a one year pact. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Aboushi made two starts at left guard last season while appearing in a total of seven games. Originally a 2013 fifth-round pick with the New York Jets out of Virginia, Aboushi has also suited up for the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. He’s started in 34 of 49 career games so far.