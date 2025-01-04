fb
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Make Decision on Alex Anzalone, Kalif Raymond

W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions prepare for their critical Sunday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the team has made some important roster moves to bolster their lineup for the winner-take-all game. With both teams sitting at 14-2, the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC are on the line.

Detroit Lions

The Lions announced the following moves ahead of the highly anticipated game:

  • Placed CB Emmanuel Moseley on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list. Moseley has been battling injury and illness, and the move ensures he will not be available for Sunday night's crucial contest.
  • Activated WR Kalif Raymond and LB Alex Anzalone from the Reserved/Injured list. This is significant, as both players have been key contributors to the Lions' success this season. Anzalone’s leadership on defense and Raymond's playmaking ability will be crucial for the Lions' efforts to secure the win.
  • Signed DB Morice Norris to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad. Norris adds depth to the secondary as the Lions brace for the high-powered Vikings offense.
  • Signed WR Tim Kennedy to the Practice Squad, likely to add further depth at wide receiver for future flexibility.
  • Elevated DL Chris Smith and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. These moves will help ensure the Lions have the necessary bodies available for the game.
https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1875650187395211646

Despite these changes, there were no additional changes made to the game status report, with all other players currently listed remaining in their expected statuses for the upcoming matchup.

This roster reshuffling highlights the Lions’ preparedness as they enter a critical game with postseason implications. As the Lions face off against the Vikings, these strategic moves ensure that Detroit’s roster is at its strongest heading into one of the most important games in franchise history.

