Detroit Lions make decision on CB A.J. Parker

The cuts are underway as the Detroit Lions continue to trim their roster down to 53 players and according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, a decision has been made on cornerback, A.J. Parker.

According to Pelissero, the Lions have made the decision to cut Parker, who played in 13 games (7 starts) for the team in 2021.

During those 13 games, Parker had 50 tackles and an interception.

The #Lions are waiving CB AJ Parker, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

Please enable JavaScript Jeff Okudah Named Week 1 Starter at Cornerback

AJ Parker Vs. Mike Hughes: Detroit Lions Position Battle Nobody Is Talking About

Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant recently spoke to the media and he said that the competition between AJ Parker and Mike Hughes is a “very tight” race and it sounds like both players are in a good spot.

“Close,” he said. “Competition brings the greatest of us all.”

“I think we’re passing the peas, we’re giving both of those guys a very good opportunity to fight for their right,” Pleasant said. “I think both of them are two different players and they bring a different form of skill set to our defense but both of them are honorable in what they bring. And I just really believe as a coach, you can’t tell the guys that they’re going to go compete for a spot and not give them an equal slice.”

The Lions coaches have consistently stressed that competition is a great thing when it comes roster spots and that is exactly what is happening in this situation.

Nation, did you think A.J. Parker was going to make the Detroit Lions’ initial 53-man roster?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

