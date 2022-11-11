Detroit Lions make decision on CB AJ Parker

Following Friday’s practice, the Detroit Lions took to Twitter to announce that they have waived nickel cornerback, AJ Parker. Parker was signed by the Lions in 2021 as an undrafted rookie free agent. In his time in Detroit (16 total games), Parker recorded seven pass breakups and one interception, while also forcing one fumble. With the Lions getting healthy in the secondary, there just is not room for Parker at this time.

Who will replace AJ Parker on the Detroit Lions roster?

With Parker being waived, the Lions now have two open roster spots to fill prior to Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

My best guess is that the Lions remove Jason Cabinda from the Physically Unable to Perform list and make him active for Sunday’s game.

Earlier in the week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he was hopeful that Cabinda would be ready to return this week, and waiving Parker could be a sign that Cabinda is indeed ready to go.

If Parker clears waivers, the Lions would have the opportunity to re-sign him.