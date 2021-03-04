Detroit Lions make decision on CB Desmond Trufant

Sharing is caring!

UPDATE:

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Lions have informed Desmond Trufant that he will be released at the start of the league year, which begins on March 17.

This comes as no surprise as Trufant was due to make $3.5 million in 2021.

Lions have informed starting CB Desmond Trufant that he will be released at the start of the league this year later this month, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2021

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Whether you call it a “rebuild” or a “retool”, there is no question about it that the Detroit Lions are currently in a position where they will have to make some big changes to their current roster prior to the start of the 2021 regular season.

Part of those changes will come via cuts and you can bet the Lions will have quite a few as they look to get under the salary cap.

According to a rumor floating around — though it may as well be a report at this time — the Lions are expected to cut CB Desmond Trufant. Trufant, according to Pro Football Focus, was the Lions’ highest-ranked free agent signing from a year ago.

The hope at the time was that Trufant would help soften the blow of the Darius Slay trade but that did not happen. Instead, Trufant battled injuries throughout the season as he only ended up playing in 6 games. In those games, the veteran had one interception and four passes defended.

By cutting Trufant, the Lions would save $6.1875 million in 2021, which makes this move a no-brainer if there ever was one.

#Lions are expected to cut CB Desmond Trufant for a Salary Cap Savings of 6.1M #Detroit #NFL 🏈🦁 pic.twitter.com/KydscJRkHI — NFL Rumors and Updates (@nflrums) February 4, 2021