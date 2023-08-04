Detroit Lions make decision on CB Jarren Williams

According to a report from NFL Trade Rumors, the Detroit Lions have waived cornerback Jarren Williams with an injury designation. Williams had to be carted off the field after he suffered an injury during Thursday's training camp practice.

Lions Add Cornerback to Replace Jarren Williams

Earlier today, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that the Lions have signed cornerback, Tae Hayes. Since going undrafted in the NFL in 2019, Hayes has had a series of engagements with various teams, his most recent affiliation being with the New England Patriots in 2022. Despite his delayed inclusion in the Patriots' squad and subsequent release in June, Hayes succeeded in featuring in two games for the team in Week 17 and Week 18.

What Happened to Williams

Over the course of his four-year NFL career, Hayes has participated in just 19 games. His NFL journey has also seen him play for the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, during Thursday's moderated scrimmage, Williams sustained an injury to his right leg while defending against Maurice Alexander in a pass play. He needed assistance to leave the field, necessitating the use of a cart.

Key Points

Bottom Line: Next Man Up

In the wake of an unfortunate injury to cornerback Jarren Williams, the Detroit Lions are making swift moves to maintain the strength of their defensive line. They have signed Tae Hayes, a resilient player who, despite going undrafted in 2019, has carved out a career with several NFL teams including the New England Patriots. One thing is for sure, Hayes will have a tough time cracking the Lions' initial 53-man roster.