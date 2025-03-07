Friday, March 7, 2025
Detroit Lions Make Decision on Free Agent LB Derrick Barnes

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have made an important decision regarding one of their key players, re-signing linebacker Derrick Barnes to a three-year contract valued at up to $25 million. According to ESPN, the deal includes $16 million in guaranteed money upon signing.

Derrick Barnes is a Key Player for the Detroit Lions’ Defense

Barnes, who was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, faced an unfortunate setback last season, playing just three games before suffering a season-ending injury during a game against the Arizona Cardinals. Despite the injury, Barnes had demonstrated significant potential and impact on the defense. His return provides the Lions with stability at the SAM linebacker position, further enhancing their defensive versatility.

Answering Key Questions for the Defense

With this extension, Barnes becomes the fourth member of the 2021 draft class to secure a multi-year deal, following right tackle Penei Sewell, defensive lineman Alim McNeill, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. This move reinforces the team’s commitment to its young core and answers questions regarding their linebacker depth moving forward.

