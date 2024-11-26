fb
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Make Decision On James Houston
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Make Decision On James Houston

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
374

The Detroit Lions have made a significant roster move in advance of their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Lions have waived linebacker James Houston.

https://twitter.com/JFowlerESPN/status/1861485462784794972

Houston, a former sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, had an impressive start to his career with Detroit, notably recording 2 sacks and a fumble recovery during a Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills in 2022. He went on to secure a sack in each of his next three games, making history as only the third player in NFL history (along with Terrell Suggs and Santana Dotson) to open his career with a four-game sack streak.

James Houston Detroit Lions Trade injury update on James Houston James Houston Injury Update James Houston being injured Detroit Lions to make huge decision on James Houston James Houston comments on his availability

However, Houston's 2023 season was interrupted by a leg injury, and he was placed on injured reserve in September. Despite his potential, the Lions have now made the difficult decision to part ways with him. The team has reinstated Houston as of January 2024, but with the release today, his future with the Lions appears to be over.

This move comes as the Lions continue to solidify their roster ahead of a crucial game on Thursday, but it also marks the end of an intriguing chapter for Houston in Detroit.

Previous article
Dan Campbell Criticizes NFL’s Hypocrisy Over Jameson Williams’ Fine
Next article
NFL on CBS Releases Hilarious Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery ‘Sonic and Knuckles’ Promo [Video]
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Lesia on Dan Campbell Unintentionally Disrespects Anthony Richardson, Colts’ Offense
Paul Gedeist on Jameson Williams Breaks Silence on Gun Investigation: ‘I’m Past It’
Bob Bills on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Kathy Ke r o on Detroit Lions Will Have New Punt Returner vs. Chicago Bears
James on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Erikwood on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Mark Carroll on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Ray on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Steve on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Steve on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions