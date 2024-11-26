Detroit Lions Make Decision On James Houston

The Detroit Lions have made a significant roster move in advance of their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Lions have waived linebacker James Houston.

Houston, a former sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, had an impressive start to his career with Detroit, notably recording 2 sacks and a fumble recovery during a Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills in 2022. He went on to secure a sack in each of his next three games, making history as only the third player in NFL history (along with Terrell Suggs and Santana Dotson) to open his career with a four-game sack streak.

However, Houston's 2023 season was interrupted by a leg injury, and he was placed on injured reserve in September. Despite his potential, the Lions have now made the difficult decision to part ways with him. The team has reinstated Houston as of January 2024, but with the release today, his future with the Lions appears to be over.

This move comes as the Lions continue to solidify their roster ahead of a crucial game on Thursday, but it also marks the end of an intriguing chapter for Houston in Detroit.