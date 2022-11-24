Detroit Lions make decision on Josh Reynolds’ Thanksgiving availability

In just a few hours, the Detroit Lions will look to increase their current winning streak to four games when they host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field. For the Lions to pick up a big Thanksgiving Day win, they will have their work cut out for them as the Bills are arguably the best team in the National Football League. Earlier this morning, the Lions reportedly made a decision on WR Josh Reynolds‘ availability for today’s game.

What is Josh Reynolds’ availability for the Detroit Lions

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions have made the decision that Reynolds will play on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, #Lions WR Josh Reynolds (back) will play today, source said.

November 24, 2022

Reynolds, who has not played since Week 8, has 26 receptions for 357 yards and two touchdowns.

With Reynolds back, Lions quarterback Jared Goff will have another weapon at his disposal.