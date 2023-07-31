Merch
Detroit Lions make decision on Marvin Jones Jr.

By W.G. Brady
Believe it or not, we are already on Day 8 of Detroit Lions training camp, but wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. has not yet practiced with the team, as he has been on the NFI (non-football injury) list. Well, it appears as if the Lions have reportedly made the decision to remove Jones from the NFI list because he is reportedly suited up to practice on Monday.

Why it Matters for Marvin Jones Jr.

Before Training camp kicked off over a week ago, Dan Campbell declared that Jones was being added to the NFI list. On the following day, Campbell provided an update on Jones' injury during a media briefing. He revealed to journalists that Jones is struggling with a back problem. Throughout camp, Jones has been doing work on the side, and now he is back.

What is the NFI List?

While those placed on the NFI list continue to be part of the 90-man roster, their ability to participate in training camp practice is restricted. That said, they can be moved off the list at any point before the season kickoff and return to practice right away. On the other hand, if they aren't fit to practice by the season's onset, they could be shifted to the NFI/reserve list. This means they won't occupy space in the 53-man roster and will have to sit out at least the first four games of the season.

Dan Campbell reveals Detroit Lions goals for 2023

